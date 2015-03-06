« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kevin McCullough - Fair & Balanced Debate on WH's Proposed AR-15 Ammo Ban  (Read 4319 times)

dmarks

  • News Team
  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 16
  • Karma: +4/-1
Kevin McCullough - Fair & Balanced Debate on WH's Proposed AR-15 Ammo Ban
« on: March 06, 2015, 01:32:50 PM »

Watch the video below to see Kevin McCullough weigh in on the White House's Proposed AR-15 Ammo Ban

http://video.foxnews.com/v/4097741348001/


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast