Coming March 8: After almost a four-year absence, David Hatcher Childress returns to The Paracast. A self-proclaimed “diffusionist” archaeologist, David is the author of nearly 40 books and has traveled all over the world to investigate and research ancient megalithic sites. He also runs Adventures Unlimited Press, which specializes in “offbeat” titles. One of the more recognizable personalities on TV, David has been a “star” of the popular (and controversial) show “Ancient Aliens” since its inception. Since his last appearance on the Paracast he has written several books including “Vimanas: Flying Machines of the Ancients,” “The Enigma of Cranial Deformation” (with Brian Foerster), and a soon-to-be released book on the Ark of the Covenant in Ethiopia.