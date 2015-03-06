« previous next »
Get Prepared Expo - Meet 15+ national talk show personalities

Get Prepared Expo - Meet 15+ national talk show personalities
March 06, 2015
Get Prepared Expo - Lebanon, MO - March 27, 28, 29, 2015

Attending the USAprepares.com EXPO is the first step in getting prepared. We will teach you how to prepare for natural and man-made disasters - Attend Seminars, Workshops, and Demonstrations - All included in your pass except for the extra cost Emergency Dental Crown seminar with Dr. Howard Shayne and the All-Day Friday Urban Survival seminar with Mat Stein and Dr. Richard Alan Miller

Meet 15+ national talk show personalities:
Dr. Norman Shealy, Dr. Joel Wallach, Dr. Richard Alan Miller, Dr. Patrick Vickers, Sheriff Richard Mack, Joyce Riley, John Moore, Sam Bushman, Curt Crosby, Erin Dakins, Capt. John Ragan, John Stadtmiller, Dr. Waterman, Dr. Cass Ingram, and Vincent Finelli

www.usaprepares.com/get-prepared-expo


