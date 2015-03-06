Attending the USAprepares.com EXPO is the first step in getting prepared. We will teach you how to prepare for natural and man-made disasters - Attend Seminars, Workshops, and Demonstrations - All included in your pass except for the extra cost Emergency Dental Crown seminar with Dr. Howard Shayne and the All-Day Friday Urban Survival seminar with Mat Stein and Dr. Richard Alan MillerDr. Norman Shealy, Dr. Joel Wallach, Dr. Richard Alan Miller, Dr. Patrick Vickers, Sheriff Richard Mack, Joyce Riley, John Moore, Sam Bushman, Curt Crosby, Erin Dakins, Capt. John Ragan, John Stadtmiller, Dr. Waterman, Dr. Cass Ingram, and Vincent Finelli