This week we’re joined by guest cohost Goggs Mackay. Our three guests discuss a significant victory in the efforts to John Burroughs to receive medical disability coverage for the injuries he claims to have suffered in connection with the 1980 Rendlesham Forest UFO case. We’re also joined by former UK Ministry of Defence official and UFO author Nick Pope, a co-author with Burroughs of “Encounter in Rendlesham Forest,” and J. Patrick Frascogna, the attorney who helped Burroughs achieve his victory with the U.S. Veterans Administration. This episode also covers the UK’s Project Condign UAP (UFO) report, and some of the side issues that have arisen about the Rendlesham case.