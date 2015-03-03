On this week’s all-star episode, we can’t escape speculation about an Apple Car. Is this something Apple is really planning, or just a bunch of assumptions based on the decision to hire car industry executives? You’ll also hear speculation about Apple’s March 9th media event, where the final details of Apple Watch will be disclosed, along with some other possible product intros. What about the potential for a larger iPad, known as iPad Pro, and can it help jumpstart moribund sales. Topics also include the FCC’s approval of a set of rules to enforce net neutrality.



Our guests include author Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, a skeptic of the possibility of an Apple Car, who also talks about his new TV show, and Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who asserts that his publication is on solid ground that Apple is really designing a motor vehicle that will be introduced several years from now.