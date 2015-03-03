MONDAY - MARCH 2, 2015: Joyce Riley LIVE

TUESDAY - MARCH 3, 2015: GUEST HOST - TED BROER!

WEDNESDAY - MARCH 4, 2015: LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEY - HEART SPECIAL

THURSDAY - MARCH 5, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOOD

FRIDAY - MARCH 6, 2015: LIVE WITH JOYCE RILEY - TIME FOR THE GARDEN!

, former US marine from Hawaii joins The Power Hour to discuss Netanyahu’s speech to congress., author of the acclaimed bestseller Area 51 joins TPH to discuss her new book Operation Paperclip. In this book she reveals the explosive dark secrets behind America's post-WWII science programs.Guest hosting for The Power Hour today isof healthmasters.com. Dr. Ted Broer is internationally recognized as a leading health and nutrition expert, with extensive graduate and postgraduate studies in the field of nutrition, biochemistry, and Naturopathy. He became a licensed nutritionist in the 80's and has worked with thousands of clients on an individual basis., an internal medicine specialist and the Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) joins to discuss how “Informed Consent” is in critical condition.joins TPH once again to delve deeper into critical world events and actions against humanity. She will discuss the status of the people and how war has been declared upon us.Learning about our health, what is good and what is bad, has had a lot to do with the research and life ofthrough her shows and her many books. She joins The Power Hour today with her monthly tips and insights that we all take to heart. Become your own health advocate!, life-long herbal healthcare professional and international leader in the field of waste and resource recycling will share timely herbal remedies, and the historical uses on a wide variety of herbs, plants and plant enzymes - - - especially the extremely valuable heart-health benefits to Strauss Heart Drops!will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.Jointoday as he discusses the benefits and science behind Willard's Water. Willard's Water has incredible benefits and should be used at the same time any supplements are taken to aid in absorption! John will also discuss the new PlantCatalyst water and how it can benefit your garden this year.“The Dirt Doctor” will speak with Joyce about getting your organic garden ready with soil and seed preparation and composting.