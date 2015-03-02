By Dr. Glidden, drglidden.com
Leonard Nimoy, beloved Mr. Spock of Star Trek fame, died today at 83 of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or COPD. Dr. Glidden, who affectionately imitates him in his videos, is particularly distressed by Mr. Spock's untimely and unnecessary death. Dr. Glidden assures us that he undoubtedly had the very best doctors money could buy, and yet those MDs had no clue what causes this disease nor how to cure it! 6.8 million people die of COPD every year, and there has been little improvement in these numbers for decades. Yet, in the naturopathic world of medicine, COPD is an easy condition to treat and COPD is cured regularly.
We have been conditioned by 100 years of MD myths to believe what the medical doctors say, but here is another example of the abject failure of conventional medicine. Leonard Nimoy dead of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease! Needlessly! If you have COPD, see a licensed, regulated naturopathic physician so you can live long and prosper.
#LLAP