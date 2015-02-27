By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on." -Winston Churchill
In 1917, Congressman Oscar Callaway entered some disturbing information into the congressional record
J.P. Morgan, a banker and a steel tycoon (February 29, 1929 Time's man of the year), hired 12 high-ranking newspapers and asked them to determine America's most influential newspapers. J.P. Morgan wanted to know how many newspapers that it would take to control the policy of the daily press of the United States.
The 12 found that it was only necessary to purchase the control of 25 of the greatest papers. An agreement was reached; the policy of the papers was bought, and an editor of their choice was placed at each paper to ensure that all published information was in keeping of the new policy, their policy.
Today, there are:
- 1,500 newspapers
- 1,100 magazines
- 9,000 radio stations
- 2,400 publishers
All of these are owned and operated by only 6 corporations.
Often, we see people who are put in front of our faces as being just and upright. However, when you pull the curtain back, you find that the opposite is true.
Jesus said, "And he said unto them, Ye are they which justify yourselves before men; but God knoweth your hearts: for that which is highly esteemed among men is abomination in the sight of God (Luke 16:15)."
And an abomination they are.
Here is a little history on another media outlet, TIME Magazine, which exhibits the point to a tee as to how information is given to the people at large.
TIME Magazine labeled the following people "Man of the Year"
- Adolf Hitler was declared TIME's Man of the Year in 1938. Hitler was a fascist dictator whose dangerous political power grab cost the lives of over 50 million people during World War 2, 405,000 of whom were American soldiers, and 12 million of whom were exterminated through the holocaust.
- Joseph Stalin was declared TIME's Man of the Year in 1939 and 1942. Stalin was the cruel tyrant of the Soviet Union who was responsible for killing 20 million of his own citizens. President Franklin Roosevelt referred to Stalin as kind "Uncle Joe" back in the 1930's.
- Stalin said, "America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold: its patriotism, its morality, and its spiritual life. If we can undermine these three areas, America will collapse from within."
- Nikita Khrushchev was declared TIME's Man of the Year in 1957. Nikita Khrushchev was a Russian Communist who seized power as dictator over the Soviet Union when Joseph Stalin died in 1953. He liked to threaten and bully his opposition, and his leadership of the Communist bloc in the Cold War was so dangerous he had to be removed by his subordinates. Nikita Khrushchev said: "We do not have to destroy America with missiles; America will destroy itself from within."
- Richard Nixon was declared TIME's Man of the Year in 1971. We all know Nixon was to be impeached due to his abuse of power and obstruction of justice in the Watergate scandal.
- Henry Kissinger was declared TIME's Man of the Year in 1972. Kissinger is a known globalist in support of a New World Order. He's quoted as saying, "Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy."
- Ayatollah Khomeini was declared TIME's Man of the Year in 1979. The Ayatollah Ruholla Khomeini was a Shiite Muslim who became the dictator of Iran in 1979. The Ayatollah came to power as part of Jimmy Carter's "Human Rights" policy. Using the youth, he headed a mass campaign of torture, rape, and execution against political opponents as well as their families, close friends, and anyone who was accused of insufficient Islamic behavior. President Reagan criticized Khomeini as "a maniacal fanatic who has slaughtered thousands and thousands of people, calling it executions."
- Mikhail Gorbachev was declared TIME's Man of the Year in 1987 and 1989. Gorbachev was an active member of the Communist Party during his college years, and eventually became the head of the Soviet Union until its dissolution in 1991. He is a self-proclaimed atheist and his globalist ideology is being taught in over 10,000 American schools through his socialized program, GLOBE.
- Barack Hussein Obama was declared Person of the Year by TIME in 2008 and 2012 (Time changed the title from Man of the Year to Person of the Year in 1999). Barack Hussein Obama has been the most destructive president in America. He is known as the most biblically hostile president. He has attempted to attack the foundations of America, tear down the Constitution, and re-create it in his own image. He has been labeled America's first "***" president; is a shameless supporter of the murder of children in the womb, even attempting to force private institutions to fund it; and has abused his power in an attempt to strip American citizens of their rights to keep and bear arms, which are to be protected under the Second Amendment.
Obama is following in pursuit of dictators afore mentioned by TIME magazine.
"You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time, and God at no time."
