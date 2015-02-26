« previous next »
Gun control push 2.0

Gun control push 2.0
February 26, 2015, 04:43:53 PM
Today: http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/article/2560750

Obama to ban bullets by executive action, threatens top-selling AR-15 rifle. Guns are useless without the bullets.

Eric Holder = Gun control puppet.

Flashback:


