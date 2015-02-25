Infowars is incredibly popular and new listeners and viewers are coming on board every day. I listen almost every day and hear Jones mention the Canada incident from time to time. I don't recall ever hearing him go into that much detail. Maybe you're conflating that incident with another.



Something I read almost every day on the article forums at infowars.com, is people complaining Jones doesn't cover *their* pet story. Chances are he's covered it, unless it's the deathbed confession of an Aldebarian shape-changer, admitting he was the Grassy Knoll shooter. Or someone with a perpetual-motion machine suppressed by Big Oil and the makers of the teleporter.



If I were you, I would start a spreadsheet with columns denoting topics, and rows indicating the date. Make an "x" in the appropriate box for any topic, then tally up the marks at the end of 90 days. If he mentions spider goats three times in a show, make three marks and so on. Get back to us with your results. I think that would be interesting!