Author Topic: umm Alex...  (Read 3173 times)

MISTER

umm Alex...
« on: February 25, 2015, 01:45:19 PM »
I've listened 2your show for many years now, & been a prison planet subscriber as well. Why is it except for the 1st few min. of your program, & segments with a guest, almost all your show's sound the same?
example: almost every wk. you bring up the same drawn out story about your Canadian border crossing?
Maybe mix it up with the same drawn Mexican border crossing story.
Repeating the same thing week-in & week-out is tiresome. IMHO

Reply what you will, but if you have listened as long as some of "us" you know it's true...
« Last Edit: February 25, 2015, 02:00:10 PM by MISTER »


BraveNewWhirled

Re: umm Alex...
« Reply #1 on: February 25, 2015, 06:09:59 PM »
Infowars is incredibly popular and new listeners and viewers are coming on board every day. I listen almost every day and hear Jones mention the Canada incident from time to time. I don't recall ever hearing him go into that much detail. Maybe you're conflating that incident with another.

Something I read almost every day on the article forums at infowars.com, is people complaining Jones doesn't cover *their* pet story. Chances are he's covered it, unless it's the deathbed confession of an Aldebarian shape-changer, admitting he was the Grassy Knoll shooter. Or someone with a perpetual-motion machine suppressed by Big Oil and the makers of the teleporter.

If I were you, I would start a spreadsheet with columns denoting topics, and rows indicating the date. Make an "x" in the appropriate box for any topic, then tally up the marks at the end of 90 days. If he mentions spider goats three times in a show, make three marks and so on. Get back to us with your results. I think that would be interesting!

sonofagun

Re: umm Alex...
« Reply #2 on: February 26, 2015, 07:10:25 AM »
Alex just needs to cut back on the caffeine.

LOL

StrawBerryTart

Re: umm Alex...
« Reply #3 on: December 29, 2015, 09:35:53 AM »
AJ is very high on himself. Starts to brag and says "I'm not Bragging". He seems a bit on edge lately, really needing $$$$$$$$$. Is he going to be able to do this forever for income? What skills does he have to get a real job. He knows he may be quieted by the loving Govt because the show goes over their target too.

natesmess

Re: umm Alex...
« Reply #4 on: December 29, 2015, 03:11:07 PM »
I've been listening to Alex since the late 1990's and yes, at time gets a bit too much. I'll gladly listen to his show over all of those corporate talking dead-heads repeating to talking points from the RINO agenda. I do listen to other talk hosts on GCN to get some different views to get some balance.
