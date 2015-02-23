MONDAY - FEBRUARY 23, 2015: Joyce Riley LIVE: VACCINATION SPECIAL

TUESDAY - FEBRUARY 24, 2015: GUEST HOST - TED BROER!

WEDNESDAY - FEBRUARY 25, 2015: Joyce Riley LIVE!

THURSDAY - FEBRUARY 26, 2015: GUEST HOST - JACK BLOOD

FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 26, 2015: LIVE with Joyce Riley

discusses the Anti-Vaccine Movement and why vaccinations are unnecessary and bad for your health. Dr. Wolfson believes that the real causes of diseases are poor nutrition and toxins.also joins today for a discussion about vaccines and how she became concerned about vaccines after noticing kidney failure in patients who had recently received vaccines. Dr. Humphries will discusses how viruses in vaccines come into the body in a different way than the natural infection does, for example the measles virus and how there are other chemical ingredients in a vaccine which include things like aluminum, mercury, polysorbate 80, and formaldehyde.will return to The Power Hour to discuss how the Government's use of NDAA, food control policies, and martial law will all be used to control the people and create World War III.will join Ted today during the third hour to discuss his new book:, an activist and supporter of Kent Hovind, joins The Power Hour to raise awareness about Ken’ts case and why we need to support him. Dr. Kent Hovind has been in prison for eight years and is now facing possible life imprisonment on new charges.N, leading expert on oxidative therapy, joins Joyce to discuss ozone therapy along with vaccinations. Dr. Robert Rowen is known as "The Father of Medical Freedom" has used ozone therapy to treat a host of different ailments since 1986., political analyst and journalist with a special focus on Bilderberg policies joins to discuss the upcoming release of his documentary on the Bilderberg group, set to release in May 2015.Watch the trailer here:To Be Announced!