On this week’s all-star episode, the possibilities for an Apple car are front and center. You'll hear two distinct views on whether such a thing might happen, and the Night Owl has been skeptical. First up is Jonny Evans, Computerworld's "Apple Holic," who clearly doesn't believe any of it. He'll also talk about Apple Watch, the possibilities for an iPad Pro, a version with a display of 12 inches or more, and the state of the music industry and digital music.



You'll also hear from Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer, who has a decidedly more positive view to present on an Apple motor vehicle. As someone who helped spark the current stories on whether or not Apple is working on such a product, he'll present some fascinating insights. Bryan will also talk about the promise of Apple Watch, about future proofing such a gadget, and he'll also cover Apple's approach to security. A key point, that Tim Cook says that companies such as Google regard you as the product, whereas Apple's products are the hardware and services they sell.