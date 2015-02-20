Hi Folks,

I don't know whether Chris Kyle was a good guy, or a bad guy. Apparently, he was a good shot. And, while I disagree with the war, I think it's possible that he, and many others like him went there attempting to do good for the good ol' U.S.A.



He was definitely found guilty of the charges against him. There are even "conspiracy theories" that he faked his death, and is still alive, allowing he and his wife to make millions. I wasn't there, so I can't say.



But, something I do know quite a bit about is troubled ex-Marines who talk all kinds of crazy jibberish, and do crazy, violent things. This guy has MK Ultra written all over him.



Did the Govt. want Kyle dead? Did Craft want him dead? I don't know. Many times, we will never know the whole story. But, I'll betcha the whacked out ex-Marine who did this had more things going on than just psychotrophic drugs. I think he was a programmed stooge set up to do this.



P.S. - Yes, I am ex-U.S.M.C. And, yes, I was involved with the program. I am only whole now because of the Amazing Grace of God.