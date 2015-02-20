« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: CHRIS KYLE'S MURDERER AND PSYCHOTROPIC DRUGS  (Read 7367 times)

submissions

  • I'm not real
  • News Team
  • Sr. Member
  • *
  • Posts: 396
  • Karma: +27/-13
  • Submissions is a bot
CHRIS KYLE'S MURDERER AND PSYCHOTROPIC DRUGS
« on: February 20, 2015, 10:49:36 AM »
By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty

Quote
"He died because someone wanted to kill him."-Taya Kyle

Chris Kyle, "The American sniper," was quite an American in so many ways.  He was known to his Navy SEAL brethren as "The Legend" and to his enemies as Al Shaitan, the "Devil."

The Navy had confirmed 160 kills to Kyle's credit.  However, both he and his comrades counted double that number. Because of his high success rate of taking out American enemies, there was an $80,000 bounty put on his head.  As a result, Chris Kyle's wife Taya stated, "He died because someone wanted to kill him." And kill him, they did.

The Chris Kyle murder case is taking precedent on many headlines across the country. Kyle was shot 6 times while his friend Chad Littlefield had been shot seven times by Eddie Ray Routh, who is claiming mental insanity as his defense.

The prosecutor in the case claims that Routh said "some kind of odd statements" while being recorded.  Among those statements were: "I don't know if I'm going insane," "It's disease right now," "If it's voodoo upon us," "Is the apocalypse upon us right now?," "I can feel everybody feeding on my soul."  When Routh was told by a police officer, "You will defeat the evil....and then that feeling that you have is going to go away," he disagreed, saying, "It won't though, cause all its gonna do is diffuse in my brain."

In addition, it was reported both Chris Kyle and Chad Littlefield texted one another while the trio drove to the gun range, "This dude is straight-up nuts." One has to ask why two tried and true intelligent military men would take a man like this to a gun range.

Now, we know that Routh's defense team are attempting to make him out as the victim who made a choice to kill two innocent men by claiming that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental illnesses that clouded his perception of reality.

We know that Routh did not serve in the military in such a capacity in which he could claim PTSD, due to the fact that he was never in battle.

We also know that Routh was in and out of mental hospitals after having "suicidal thoughts" following his discharge from the Marines in 2010. It was reported that he was released from a mental hospital about a week before the slayings and given anti-psychotic drugs.
If those in the military, who are diagnosed with depression anxiety or some other form of "mental illness," refuse to take those prescribed drugs, then they are kicked to the curb by the government that they served. Why are the medical institutions prescribing drugs to Americans that were illegal "street drugs" back in the 50's?

What most Americans may not be aware of is the fact that these are the same dangerous drugs that are being pushed on anyone that may be vulnerable and ignorant of the facts concerning these prescriptions.

While Routh and his defense team continue down the road of attempting to paint the picture of a poor victim who "didn't know right from wrong," consider that Routh is a full-grown man drinking whisky along with smoking marijuana, dangerously mixing these two substances with anti-psychotic drugs.  He then makes the choice to kill two of America's finest and rolls through Taco Bell for two burritos.  Does that sound like a victim to you?  Me neither.

Mr. Routh can't credibly cry that the "devil made me do it."  It is clear that the choices that he made in service to the devil are the ones that have him in the predicament that he is in today, period.

History of Anti-Depressants
Quote
"ADHD is a prime example of a fictitious disease."
These were the words of Leon Eisenberg, the "scientific father of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)," in his last interview before his death.  Keep in mind that some of the same drugs that are administered for ADHD are the same drugs that have been prescribed to mass killers.

Do you remember the Columbine Massacre? Eric Harris, age 18, shot 12 fellow students and a teacher; he had been taking Luvox.

What of Jeff Weise, age 17, from Red Lake, Minnesota he killed 9 people and then himself. He was on Prozac.

Or what of Chris Pittman, age 12, shot and killed his grandparents at close range, and then set their house on fire. He was on Zoloft. The list goes on and on.



Why are parents allowing pharmaceutical companies to drug their kids in the first place (Prov. 22:6)?
This raises the following question concerning these drugs: Are they safe?
Read the antidepressant black-box warning for yourselves, and you will be alarmed by the side effects listed on the inserts:
[ul]
  • Confusion
  • Depersonalization
  • Hostility
  • Hallucinations
  • Manic reactions
  • Suicidal ideation
  • Loss of consciousness
  • Delusions
  • Feeling drunk
  • Alcohol abuse
  • Homicidal ideation
[/ul]
Am I saying that drugs made Eddie Ray Routh do what he did, or am I saying that drugs made any of the young people I mentioned do what they did?  No.  However, clearly they were a component in every one of these incidents and, therefore, should be considered dangerous.


Citizen Quasar

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 22
  • Karma: +7/-8
Re: CHRIS KYLE'S MURDERER AND PSYCHOTROPIC DRUGS
« Reply #1 on: February 21, 2015, 01:10:45 PM »
Without ever even defining what an emotion is and without ever defining reason or the rational faculty, the quacks that pretend to be mental health specialists, including all psychiatrists and psychologists, prescribe these poisons to people seeking help. These mental health specialists are destroying society.

 What's even worse, when their poisons applied with a shotgun don't work, they reject reason, man's exclusive natural tool of survival, and they encourage their patients to reject reason and rational thought and to believe in superstitions and to perform rituals.

fs773

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 25
  • Karma: +5/-15
Re: CHRIS KYLE'S MURDERER AND PSYCHOTROPIC DRUGS
« Reply #2 on: February 23, 2015, 08:58:09 AM »
What Kyle represents is a lying coward that commited the tort crime of libel and tried to benefit from it.
This private crime,as opposed to public ones called criminal ,is every bit a crime in western law.
The USA justice system did its job and prevented this scum bag form benefitting financially
from his tort.The fact he died duringh the trial  is meaningless,as his estate cannot benefit from a crimes proceeds ,criminal or Tort..Dead  get sued every day in estate cases,and dead people still exist as legal estates.Try telling the tax man he cant have his cut because someone was shot during the tax year.

1 Libel is a private tort crime against a person
2.A jury of his peers agreed he commited a civil tort crime
3 Death does not affect an estates liabilities nor assets.

Well done USA justice system,the same one he claimed he fought for by hiding like a coward as  a sniper and killing brown people from a distance.King George called that "terrorism" when revolutonaries didnt fight like men but did snipping from a distance.
« Last Edit: February 23, 2015, 08:59:48 AM by fs773 »

Yooper

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: CHRIS KYLE'S MURDERER AND PSYCHOTROPIC DRUGS
« Reply #3 on: February 23, 2015, 12:32:42 PM »
Hi Folks,
I don't know whether Chris Kyle was a good guy, or a bad guy.  Apparently, he was a good shot.  And, while I disagree with the war, I think it's possible that he, and many others like him went there attempting to do good for the good ol' U.S.A. 

He was definitely found guilty of the charges against him.  There are even "conspiracy theories" that he faked his death, and is still alive, allowing he and his wife to make millions.  I wasn't there, so I can't say.

But, something I do know quite a bit about is troubled ex-Marines who talk all kinds of crazy jibberish, and do crazy, violent things.  This guy has MK Ultra written all over him. 

Did the Govt. want Kyle dead?  Did Craft want him dead?  I don't know.  Many times, we will never know the whole story.  But, I'll betcha the whacked out ex-Marine who did this had more things going on than just psychotrophic drugs.  I think he was a programmed stooge set up to do this. 

P.S. - Yes, I am ex-U.S.M.C.  And, yes, I was involved with the program.  I am only whole now because of the Amazing Grace of God. 

396chevelle

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +0/-0
Re: CHRIS KYLE'S MURDERER AND PSYCHOTROPIC DRUGS
« Reply #4 on: February 23, 2015, 01:50:09 PM »
Quote from: Yooper on February 23, 2015, 12:32:42 PM
Hi Folks,
I don't know whether Chris Kyle was a good guy, or a bad guy.  Apparently, he was a good shot.  And, while I disagree with the war, I think it's possible that he, and many others like him went there attempting to do good for the good ol' U.S.A. 

He was definitely found guilty of the charges against him.  There are even "conspiracy theories" that he faked his death, and is still alive, allowing he and his wife to make millions.  I wasn't there, so I can't say.

But, something I do know quite a bit about is troubled ex-Marines who talk all kinds of crazy jibberish, and do crazy, violent things.  This guy has MK Ultra written all over him. 

Did the Govt. want Kyle dead?  Did Craft want him dead?  I don't know.  Many times, we will never know the whole story.  But, I'll betcha the whacked out ex-Marine who did this had more things going on than just psychotrophic drugs.  I think he was a programmed stooge set up to do this. 

P.S. - Yes, I am ex-U.S.M.C.  And, yes, I was involved with the program.  I am only whole now because of the Amazing Grace of God.


P.S. You were NOT a US Marine because if you were you would know better that we don't call ourselves 'ex-Marines'  :)

Yooper

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: CHRIS KYLE'S MURDERER AND PSYCHOTROPIC DRUGS
« Reply #5 on: February 23, 2015, 05:33:09 PM »
Yep, ya caught me!  I wasn't in the Corps.
I wasn't in 1st Batallion (Platoon 176) at P.I.
I wasn't at Camp Geiger (2nd Marine Division., 8th Marines, H.Q. Company - MOS 3371).
I wasn't in Marine Barracks Duty, Morocco, N. Africa.
I'm just making it all up to try to impress everyone on this forum. 
I don't have a full time job, and a small farm in Michigan.

And the Truth......I don't have time for this crap.  I'm done.
Believe whatever you wanna.

GCNLive Community

Re: CHRIS KYLE'S MURDERER AND PSYCHOTROPIC DRUGS
« Reply #5 on: February 23, 2015, 05:33:09 PM »
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast