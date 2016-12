I'm not sure if this has been done yet, but Craig's book, Prophet of Doom ought to be translated in Arabic and the other languages used by the Muslim world. It would be awesome to see the book spread throughout the Middle East and Southeast Asia to see what would happen. Call it an IO (Information Operation) campaign. The book needs to be read not only by the English speaking world, but the Arabic speaking world as well. I think modern standard Arabic Egyptian would be a nice start.