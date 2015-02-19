« previous next »
Shattering Myths  (Read 2071 times)

February 19, 2015, 10:49:31 AM

mcThinker
I found Shattering Myths completely by accident, but I'm fortunate to have found it. Craig is exactly what the doctor ordered. I don't read or write Hebrew, but always questioned my understanding of some of what I read, knowing translation errors were a reality. I replaced Christianity for what I call a "whole Bible" relationship/Covenant about 25 years ago. It didn't happen in a day, week, month, or even a single year; rather it has been an ongoing lifetime journey. When something new has been discovered and/or provided, I've simply adjusted course slightly with the goal of always "narrowing my path". Examining what the scriptures convey in their original language is absolutely enlightening and a must for any serious student of Yahowah and Yaosha. An added plus, is listening to Craig explain the issues of Islam. I imagine, he knows more about Islam than most devout followers of the religion, and certainly more than those supposedly looking after our national interests. Thanks.


February 20, 2015, 10:00:39 AM

Sheree
Indeed  :)
