By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"We can see clearly that these types of politicians are not the type that you can help; they are the type that must be legally stopped."
- Bradlee Dean
Here we are again this week complaining about the same administration that has transgressed the law and the rights of the American people. Barry blurted out the truth in his confusion this week, claiming that the media overstates the terror threat
(Deuteronomy 28:36).
However, the American people are now coming to the realization that he hates Christians
(Leviticus 26:17).
Furthermore, Obama's former Homeland Security adviser and pro-Muslim Brotherhood advocate Mohamed Elibiary
has demonstrated his own anti-Christian, anti-American ideology as he openly expressed hate of conservatives, Christians and anyone who might stand against Islam or Obama,
for all to see.
Now that we know what the enemies of our republic are doing, what are the American people going to do about their enemies?
It has been said that the king himself should not be under a man, but under God and His Law (Deuteronomy 17:18). That is because the law makes the king; for there is no king who governs out from under the law.
Yet, in America we see that the president of the United States rules by his will concerning the decisions that are made from the people's White House and does so arbitrarily. It is not for any representative, regardless of branch or capacity in which they serve the people, to rule outside of their scope of authority. That is unlawful and, therefore, illegal, which makes it a criminal act.
If the people do not know the difference or cannot make the distinction because of their ignorance of the founding documents, then they must understand that the president will be a tyrant from policy. That is because the citizens are rebels from the principles that they are responsible to uphold. And when an administration picks and chooses the laws to obey and disobey, you must understand that you no longer have a president. You now have a dictator.
"Men must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants."
- William Penn
War is the rule of force. Peace is the rule of law. The reason we are in a state of continual warfare in this country is because the people have, at large, allowed a small group of people to rule through force rather than via the law. Therefore, there will be no peace.
The fourth president of the United States, known as the father of our Constitution, James Madison stated:
"No nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare."
The devil hates law (2 Thessalonians 2:8-10), and we can see that his little minions do as well.
Americans can no longer stand in the dark and attempt to justify themselves by saying that they did not know who was responsible for the transgressions concerning the laws of our republic
. Americans are not being deceived in the dark.
This is all being done in the day of light.
Americans know exactly who is lying, stealing, killing and even committing treason
. Clearly, they are making way for the enemies from without and within.
More pointedly, how many ways does one need to be shown that the left is the fruit of what the right tolerates? The right seems to no more care about the laws than those who are breaking the laws. If they did, they would not tolerate their crimes. So what is the difference?
Speaking of which, we can see these corrupt officials are mocking the laws of our republic. Far be it from any American to the receive the benefits of the sacrifice of our veterans, who established our republic, without living for what they died for (2 Corinthians 5:15; Hebrews 10:26-30).
It is time for the American people to lay the ax to the root of these corrupt trees rather than wasting time dealing with the branches. The way to do that is to begin to magnify the laws against the crimes these criminals have committed, before you have nothing left to fight for (Amos 5:24).
Peace is not an achievement, it is a responsibility (Psalm 94).THE GLOBAL WAR ON TERROR IS BEING USED TO BRING IN A GLOBAL GOVERNMENT OF TERRORDisclaimer
: The Following video is fact. It is history and it allows world leaders to speak for themselves. Our purpose in this video is to present the historical evidence and let the viewer decide what they should think about both current and past events, as well as governments in general, and act accordingly.