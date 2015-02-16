So called “Christian patriots,” often simply “patriots,” have the following traits in common:



They sprinkle Biblical quotes in their articles, often not even in the proper context, as if this gives validation to the point they are trying to make.



They say “rights come from God” as if this defines rights and relieves these “patriots” from having to define a right; pretending that rights have some magical component that transcends reality and they are therefore UNdefinable. (The Sons of Liberty will surely NOT post a definition of a right.)



A right is a moral principle defining and sanctioning a man’s range of activity in a social environment and this right principle is that a man must never initiate the use of physical force in human interactions. A right is what is necessary for man to reason. Reason is man’s singular natural tool of survival and rights are what is right for him to survive.



However, Christian patriots reject reason and replace it with its antithesis, faith. Faith is belief in something that is NOT supported by the evidence of the senses or is against the evidence of the senses. This is the obvious definition of faith as is determined from the context when faithists talk about believing in gods. Faith is non-reason. Faith is unreasonable, faith is illogical and disconnects man’s mind from reality. Faith, as such, is the harbinger of death.



Faithists, of which Christian patriots are a differentia, ALWAYS drop their context when I post the definition of faith that their belief(s) rest upon. They ALWAYS pretend they are talking about “trust,” as in “my spouse is faithful” or a general word for belief, or some such. These amount to entirely changing what they are talking about. Even The Sons of Liberty will do this, if they can ever even be enticed to address the difference between reason and faith at all.



Christian patriots believe in magic, that magic trumps science and the evidence of the senses. This is, by definition, nothing but superstition, the same superstition that held Europe in the Dark Ages for centuries and the same superstition that is destroying America and heralding tyranny.

