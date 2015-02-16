MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2015:CASS INGRAM
will join Joyce to discuss the targeting of supplements at major retail stores in New York.DAN PILLA
, leading tax litigator, joins The Power Hour during the third hour to discuss his book How to Win Your Tax Audit. This book is and insider's guide to successfully negotiating with the IRS.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2015: GUEST HOST - TED BROER
Joining in the second hour of The Power Hour are talk show host DOUG HAGMANN
. Douglas Hagmann and his son, Joe Hagmann host The Hagmann & Hagmann Report, a live Internet radio program broadcast each weeknight from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET. Douglas Hagmann, founder & director of the Northeast Intelligence Network, and a multi-state licensed private investigative agency. Doug began using his investigative skills and training to fight terrorism and increase public awareness through his website.
Fellow GCN talk show host CHARLES BUTLER
will join Ted in the third hour to discuss current events and to give his assessment about President Obama.WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2015:
Sometimes something so simple can change lives and in this case, lithium orotate just may be one of those things! DR. MARK MILLAR
shares what this natural, organic mineral does for our bodies and how it makes life better by just giving our body this supplement. Dr. Millar is a retired Chiropractor who has spent the last 3 years writing two books on the topic of a nutritional breakthrough for PTSD, Depression, Traumatic Brain Injury, suicide and Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Millar was called to this mission by his personal experience suffering with bipolar disorder for many years until he found a nutritional solution for bipolar disorder and he is here today to share his story and inspire others who may be stuck in the spin cycle of pharmaceutical drugs.
Joyce interviews AUSTIN GREEN
of Free Mind Films on State of Mind: The Psychology of Control.
State Of Mind: The Psychology Of Control, from the creators of A Noble Lie: Oklahoma City 1995, reveals that much of what we believe to be truth is actually deliberate deception. The global elites are systematically implanting lies into our consciousness to erect a “tyranny over the minds of men.” This film exposes the mind control methods being used to turn our once vibrant society into a land of obedient sheeple.
Features appearances by Alex Jones, Jon Rappaport, G Edward Griffin, Charlotte Iserbyt, Dr. Colin Ross, Dr. Eldon Taylor, Richard Grove, Craig Roberts, Doug Valentine, Kurt Haskell, Bruce Levine and Anthony Schaeffer.State of Mind: The Psychology of Control is now available online at thepowermall.com or by calling 877-817-9829.THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2015: GUEST HOST - TED BROER
Joining Ted in the second hour is TOM HORN
of raidersnewsupdate.com. Tom discusses subjects such as rapidly emerging technologies of human genetic modification, quantum physics, digital medicine, and artificial intelligence.BRADLEE DEAN
of The Songs of Liberty Radio will be joining Ted to discuss how the mainstream media continually pushes fear.FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2015:
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY with Josh & Noel plus GARY FRANCHI
will be joining to share a very exciting way to save gold with KaratBars.MINDY HARTMAN
will join at the bottom of the third hour to share infomration about her organization, Out Of Sight Ministries.
The mission of Out of Sight Ministries is to offer hope, healing, and help to a hurting world and to promote an understanding among the public of the challenges faced by those who live with disabilities or chronic illness.
