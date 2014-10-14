« previous next »
Author Topic: ON AIR NOW! Twila Brase , president and co-founder of CCHF joins Joyce Riley  (Read 1691 times)

ON AIR NOW! Twila Brase , president and co-founder of CCHF joins Joyce Riley
TWILA BRASE, president and co-founder of CCHF, is welcomed to The Power Hour to discuss health privacy threats exposed with Obamacare.
Website: http://www.cchfreedom.org
Listen on Demand NOW! http://www1.gcnlive.com/CMS/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32


