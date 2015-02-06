By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"You can get people to do anything with the use of fear." -Congressman Jim McDermott after September 11, 2001
The mainstream media continually pushes fear, as if they are transmitting a message on the behalf of America's enemies. ISIS wants you to fear their barbaric methods of killing, in hopes of paralyzing those that would resist their attempt at a global domination. And for some reason or another, it hits all the mainstream outlets pushing the message again and again of "Submit or else."
Recently, we saw a video from ISIS where they wanted everyone to see how devilish and demented that they really are. They filmed and broadcasted a captured Jordanian pilot being burned alive
.
I took particular notice as to how the ISIS fighters had done such a good job shooting and editing the video, which by the way was taken from different angles. I also took note of how well-scripted it was, as if they had some help from inside the movie industry.
In addition, I am sure that everyone who has seen this video must have noticed the brand new uniforms these "terrorists were wearing. I'm also sure everyone noticed their brand new weapons, metal cage and a huge front loader too.
These "terrorists" are apparently well-funded from the neighboring countries, in which they sell all of their rocks and sand too. After all, we all know how rock and sand are in such high demand worldwide!
Of course, I'm being sarcastic. I realize that these Islamists are making hundreds of millions through their takeover of Iraqi oil operations
, cleaned out Iraqi banks in territories
they have control of and even been funded and trained by the US government
. However, I have to ask why the surrounding governments are not squashing these barbaric devils. Furthermore, why is our own government providing the means to empower them while asking us, those they serve, to relinquish our rights to more government control?
For the government to further suggest that they just cannot find these inhumane criminals suggests that they are derelict and negligent of duty. Today's technology suggests just the opposite.
ISIS seems to be taking it to a new level of barbarism, due to the fact that beheading men, women and children seems to have very little effect on the American people.
These Islamic devils seem to have forgotten that it is the American people who have allotted their own government to sanction the beheading and dismemberment of over 58 million of its own babies in the womb
. For this reason, they must come up with a more barbaric method of getting their enemies to submit to their regime (Proverbs 6:16).
So, in changing their tactics, ISIS decides to set a man on fire and then puts the barbaric crime in front of the faces of the world to see.
Why is the response from the president
to push Obamacare on the people in this country
?
Remember, the message from ISIS to you is "Submit or else." In fact, Islam means "submission."
So contrary to the claims of Barack Hussein Obama
and the other deceivers in Washington
, ISIS is, in fact, Islamic to the core.
Who is ISIS? Who is Al Qaeda? Who are America's enemies? Who is creating all of this chaos
? Who does this work for?
Former British Foreign Secretary Robin Cook, who mysteriously died of a heart attack, told
the House of Commons that Al Qaeda is not really a terrorist group but a database of international mujaheddin and arms smugglers used by the CIA and Saudis to funnel guerrillas, arms, and money into Soviet-occupied Afghanistan.
In addition, former French military intelligence agent Pierre-Henry Bunel wrote
in the April/June 2004 edition of World Affairs:
"The truth is, there is no Islamic army or terrorist group called Al Qaida. And any informed intelligence officer knows this. But there is a propaganda campaign to make the public believe in the presence of an identified entity representing the 'devil' only in order to drive the 'TV watcher' to accept a unified international leadership for a war against terrorism. The country behind this propaganda is the US and the lobbyists for the US war on terrorism are only interested in making money."
Why are world leaders calling for a "New World Order" at the same time?
Why was Barack Hussein Obama calling for a "New World Order" in Europe before becoming America's president claiming that there was "no other way"?
Why is he now meeting with designated Muslim terror groups
in The White House? Why is he allied with America's sworn enemies
by appointing them to key positions in governmental positions
? Why is he aiding and abetting America's enemies
? Why is he trying to disarm the American people through means of terror
? Why is he releasing thousands of illegal felons on the streets of America
? Why has he transgressed the United Constitution, lied to the American people, wasted taxpayer money and been involved in cronyism in 900 documented incidents
?
America, your sin is finding you out (Numbers 32:23). This nation is being turned into hell because you have forgotten your God (Psalm 9:17).
But if ye will not hearken unto me, and will not do all these commandments; And if ye shall despise my statutes, or if your soul abhor my judgments, so that ye will not do all my commandments, but that ye break my covenant: I also will do this unto you; I will even appoint over you terror.... And I will set my face against you, and ye shall be slain before your enemies: they that hate you shall reign over you; and ye shall flee when none pursueth you. And if ye will not yet for all this hearken unto me, then I will punish you seven times more for your sins. -Leviticus 26:14-18
America, you are up. Are you going to submit to man's fear only to be enslaved? Or will you obey and walk in the fear of The Lord (Proverbs 8:13), conquer and live free (Romans 8:37; 2 Corinthians 3:17)?Nation that Forgets GodHave You Learned from History?