Show lineup for Friday, February 06, 2015: Guests Ken O'Keefe & Sherri Tenpenny
« on: February 06, 2015, 07:16:29 AM »
Live with Joyce Riley & Josh!

KEN O’KEEFE, former US marine from Hawaii joins The Power Hour to discuss Netanyahu’s upcoming speech to congress.
Website: http://www.worldcitizen.uk.net/
Blog: https://kenokeefe.wordpress.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/1worldcitizen

DR. SHERRI TENPENNY, D.O. discusses the latest threats to our health and critical vaccine information every parent should know.
Website: http://drtenpenny.com

To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370

Listen live: http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32


