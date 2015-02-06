Please
Author
Show lineup for Friday, February 06, 2015: Guests Ken O'Keefe & Sherri Tenpenny
Show lineup for Friday, February 06, 2015: Guests Ken O'Keefe & Sherri Tenpenny
«
on:
February 06, 2015, 07:16:29 AM »
Live with Joyce Riley & Josh!
KEN O’KEEFE
, former US marine from Hawaii joins The Power Hour to discuss Netanyahu’s upcoming speech to congress.
Website:
http://www.worldcitizen.uk.net/
Blog:
https://kenokeefe.wordpress.com
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/user/1worldcitizen
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY
, D.O. discusses the latest threats to our health and critical vaccine information every parent should know.
Website:
http://drtenpenny.com
To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370
Listen live:
http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32
