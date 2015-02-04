« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pregnancy  (Read 3087 times)

longliving1

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +0/-0
Pregnancy
« on: February 04, 2015, 05:42:11 PM »
I spoken to several ladies who are trying to get pregnant but had miscarriages. They want to know the protocol to recover their health so they can become pregnant and no more miscarriages.


BillZadok

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: Pregnancy
« Reply #1 on: February 25, 2015, 04:36:16 PM »
Dr Wallach explains how to have a successful pregnancy.
Download his Dead Docs Don't lie program on 3-26-14 to hear how.
                                                 .
« Last Edit: March 23, 2015, 05:07:49 PM by BillZadok »

BillZadok

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: Pregnancy
« Reply #2 on: March 23, 2015, 05:06:52 PM »
Incidentally, Dr Wallach said he has gotten more women pregnant than any man on the planet (through nutrition).  Lol

                                                                                        .
« Last Edit: March 26, 2015, 05:29:29 PM by BillZadok »
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast