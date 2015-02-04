Please
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
Dead Doctors Don't Lie
»
Pregnancy
Author
Topic: Pregnancy (Read 3085 times)
Pregnancy
I spoken to several ladies who are trying to get pregnant but had miscarriages. They want to know the protocol to recover their health so they can become pregnant and no more miscarriages.
Re: Pregnancy
Dr Wallach explains how to have a successful pregnancy.
Download his Dead Docs Don't lie program on 3-26-14 to hear how.
Re: Pregnancy
Incidentally, Dr Wallach said he has gotten more women pregnant than any man on the planet (through nutrition). Lol
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
Dead Doctors Don't Lie
»
Pregnancy
