« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: hip perthes  (Read 3137 times)

mahatta

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +0/-0
hip perthes
« on: February 04, 2015, 02:56:58 PM »
just wanted to know what my granddaughter should take for this. this is how I found dr. Wallach after her doctors told her she would probably need hip replacements. that's when I started doing my own research.


BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: hip perthes
« Reply #1 on: February 04, 2015, 08:45:37 PM »
Please ask your doctor. Lots of people here are willing to help with every bit of advice from orgone to oregano. However, most would agree it is unwise to seek professional help via an Internet radio network community forum. Best of luck!

BillZadok

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: hip perthes
« Reply #2 on: February 25, 2015, 04:41:24 PM »
Dr Wallach covers Hip & Bone replacements on these 2 Dead Docs Don't Lie programs.
To listen, Download  1-26-12 and 3-15-12 programs from his archives.
                                                     .
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast