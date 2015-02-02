Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
Dead Doctors Don't Lie
»
ASAP
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: ASAP (Read 5630 times)
ssmith
Newbie
Posts: 1
Karma: +0/-0
ASAP
«
on:
February 02, 2015, 02:13:34 PM »
Has anyone that is or has taken the ASAP experienced a shutdown of your bowel movements?
Ivan8er
Newbie
Posts: 2
Karma: +0/-0
Re: ASAP
«
Reply #1 on:
November 07, 2015, 06:45:32 PM »
I don't know about Dr Wallach, but dr Glidden does not recommend using ASAP.
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
Dead Doctors Don't Lie
»
ASAP
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip