By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"These are the same 'Godless' people that moved the 'religious hypocrites' to say in concert 'Away with The Christ' and 'we have no King but Caesar.' Yet, Jesus gave warning concerning them both. And because they rejected the warning, they were both destroyed." (see Mark 8:15)
When you look at what is taking place today, there is no doubt that the people in this country are asking the question: What is going on concerning the attacks on America's godly foundations? Why do these people turn, run and capitulate every time that they are attacked? More importantly, what is it that they are running from and capitulating to?
The first group I will address are those who advance ungodly agendas, which are criminal and are enemies to this country and to mankind.
The second group I will address are the hypocritical, modern-day churchgoers. I am talking of those who say that they love God so much that they disobey Him at every command (Matthew 15:8; 1 John 2:4).
The Ungodly
These are those who are busy attempting to re-write and revise whatever it is that offends their reprobate, godless and dangerous mindsets. They do this by attempting to create an evolutionary and godless view of government. These are people who mean to remove God from anything and everything so that all is permissible.
As we review the history of America, we can see that it was not the "norm" for this country, in any sense of the word, to give way to the ungodliness which we see today (Psalm 14:1; 53:1).
Take, for example, the anti-theist, which we see written in a pamphlet by Benjamin Franklin in 1754 for Europeans titled "Information to Those Who Would Remove to America." In that pamphlet, Franklin wrote, "Atheism is unknown there," referring to America.
So, the reader must understand that the godless are at war with the Great Liberator, the One who came to "set men free" from sin to holiness (John 8:36; Hebrews 12:14; 2 Corinthians 3:17).
Just ask them. Listen to what comes from the abundance of their wicked, godless hearts (Jeremiah 17:9).
"I wish to avenge myself against The One who rules above" -Karl Marx
"The old God is abolished... I am the most terrible opponent of Christianity." -Friedrich Nietzsche
"Atheism is a cruel and long-range affair: I think I have carried it through." -Jean Paul Sartre
One must understand that these are the same people, along with any other anti-American and anti-Christ group, who are at war with God and His people (Psalm 2) who want you to believe that God is responsible for all the evils in which men, such as these, are responsible for committing.
Simply put, Blaming God for evil is like blaming the sun for darkness.
John Witherspoon, signer of the Declaration of Independence and president of Princeton University, said:
"Whosoever is an avowed enemy of God, I (hesitate not) to call him an enemy to his country."
The Religious Hypocrites
Now for the second group, the unbeliever, those that claim that they believe in Christ, yet in action they deny Him
.
What has this group left off leading them to believe that the godless groups have a right to advance illegal agendas in this country? I can tell you! They have left off the God they profess to know and love through tolerance and apathy. These hold the truth in unrighteousness every step of the way
.
They agree, through inaction, to that which God condemns on so many issues. They are the greatest advocate for the abortion industry, the homosexual agenda, the educational schemes and corruption in government.
So I ask you, who are the enemies of America (Exodus 32:26)? What is the difference between the godless and the modern unconverted church member? There isn't one.
If America goes down, it will go down in history as the nation that allowed the destroyers to do what they do, and that, at will. The men that have destroyed the West are those that stood down and did nothing.
What's worse, both of these groups of people hate those who tell them the error of their ways (2 Timothy 3:16-17; 1 Peter 2:8; Amos 5:10).
So, who will be cast out on Judgment day? The enemies of God or the hypocritical "professors"? Both!
On Judgment Day, God will say to all people who worked iniquity, "Depart from Me ye that work iniquity." To those who allowed the workers of iniquity to do what they allowed them to do, He will say the same thing (Matthew 7:21-23; Revelation 20:11-15).
They Took The Baithttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdhRrb_xObQ&feature=youtu.be