“The first group I will address are those who advance ungodly agendas, which are criminal and are enemies to this country and to mankind.”



As an Objectivist (Objectivism is the philosophy of Ayn Rand.) I find the above statement not only offensive but also ludicrous.



Mankind’s natural tool of survival is reason, the exercise of his rational faculty; that faculty which integrates the evidence of the senses. All of mankind’s knowledge derives from the evidence of his senses, via sensations to percepts to concepts.



Faith has several definitions. The definition that specifically applies to religion is “Belief in something that has zero evidence from the senses or is against the evidence of the senses.” This is determined and verified by context. In other words, faith is belief in something that is only imagined and is NOT provable in any way shape or form. Faith is therefore the negation of reason and thus is the negation of man’s natural tool of survival. So faith is the harbinger of death.



Reason tells us that man is a conceptual thinking being and that rights must be understood and respected for man to perform reason. For the record: A right is a moral principle defining and sanctioning a man’s range of activity in a social environment and this right principle is that a man must never initiate the use of physical force in human interactions.



This definition is what is necessary for man to exercise his reason. Men must be free to persuade each other via rational arguments and the initiation of physical force negates this. A mind can NOT be forced. However, somebody making an assertion based on faith, by the very nature of faith disconnecting that assertion from the evidence of the senses and thus obliterating reason, has only one ultimate argument and that is the initiation of the use of physical force to make their point. This is the very definition of the violation of a right.



Mystics and superstitious people do have a right to reject reason, in whole or in part, and believe in gods, (holy) ghosts, Great Pumpkins, tooth fairies, and/or Santa Claus. Yet to say that those who are NOT superstitious and who have a clear and rationally demonstrated understanding of rights are “criminal and are enemies of this country and mankind” show beyond the shadow of a doubt that Bradlee Dean is a criminal and is an enemy of this country and mankind.



I challenge Bradley Dean to prove me wrong and to post a definition of a right.



