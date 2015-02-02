« previous next »
The Enemies of God & The Religious Hypocrites - What's the Difference?

The Enemies of God & The Religious Hypocrites - What's the Difference?
February 02, 2015, 09:46:41 AM
By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty

"These are the same 'Godless' people that moved the 'religious hypocrites' to say in concert 'Away with The Christ' and 'we have no King but Caesar.'  Yet, Jesus gave warning concerning them both.  And because they rejected the warning, they were both destroyed."  (see Mark 8:15)
When you look at what is taking place today, there is no doubt that the people in this country are asking the question:  What is going on concerning the attacks on America's godly foundations? Why do these people turn, run and capitulate every time that they are attacked? More importantly, what is it that they are running from and capitulating to?

The first group I will address are those who advance ungodly agendas, which are criminal and are enemies to this country and to mankind.

The second group I will address are the hypocritical, modern-day churchgoers. I am talking of those who say that they love God so much that they disobey Him at every command (Matthew 15:8; 1 John 2:4).

The Ungodly
These are those who are busy attempting to re-write and revise whatever it is that offends their reprobate, godless and dangerous mindsets.  They do this by attempting to create an evolutionary and godless view of government. These are people who mean to remove God from anything and everything so that all is permissible.

As we review the history of America, we can see that it was not the "norm" for this country, in any sense of the word, to give way to the ungodliness which we see today (Psalm 14:1; 53:1).

Take, for example, the anti-theist, which we see written in a pamphlet by Benjamin Franklin in 1754 for Europeans titled "Information to Those Who Would Remove to America."  In that pamphlet, Franklin wrote, "Atheism is unknown there," referring to America.

So, the reader must understand that the godless are at war with the Great Liberator, the One who came to "set men free" from sin to holiness (John 8:36; Hebrews 12:14; 2 Corinthians 3:17).

Just ask them. Listen to what comes from the abundance of their wicked, godless hearts (Jeremiah 17:9).

"I wish to avenge myself against The One who rules above" -Karl Marx

"The old God is abolished... I am the most terrible opponent of Christianity." -Friedrich Nietzsche

"Atheism is a cruel and long-range affair: I think I have carried it through." -Jean Paul Sartre

One must understand that these are the same people, along with any other anti-American and anti-Christ group, who are at war with God and His people (Psalm 2) who want you to believe that God is responsible for all the evils in which men, such as these, are responsible for committing.

Simply put, Blaming God for evil is like blaming the sun for darkness.



John Witherspoon, signer of the Declaration of Independence and president of Princeton University, said:

"Whosoever is an avowed enemy of God, I (hesitate not) to call him an enemy to his country."


The Religious Hypocrites

Now for the second group, the unbeliever, those that claim that they believe in Christ, yet in action they deny Him (Matthew 15:8).



What has this group left off leading them to believe that the godless groups have a right to advance illegal agendas in this country? I can tell you! They have left off the God they profess to know and love through tolerance and apathy (2 Timothy 2:19).  These hold the truth in unrighteousness every step of the way (Romans 1:8).

They agree, through inaction, to that which God condemns on so many issues. They are the greatest advocate for the abortion industry, the homosexual agenda, the educational schemes and corruption in government.

So I ask you, who are the enemies of America (Exodus 32:26)?  What is the difference between the godless and the modern unconverted church member? There isn't one.

If America goes down, it will go down in history as the nation that allowed the destroyers to do what they do, and that, at will. The men that have destroyed the West are those that stood down and did nothing.

What's worse, both of these groups of people hate those who tell them the error of their ways (2 Timothy 3:16-17; 1 Peter 2:8; Amos 5:10).

So, who will be cast out on Judgment day? The enemies of God or the hypocritical "professors"? Both!

On Judgment Day, God will say to all people who worked iniquity, "Depart from Me ye that work iniquity." To those who allowed the workers of iniquity to do what they allowed them to do, He will say the same thing (Matthew 7:21-23; Revelation 20:11-15).

They Took The Bait
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdhRrb_xObQ&feature=youtu.be


Re: The Enemies of God & The Religious Hypocrites - What's the Difference?
Reply #1 on: February 05, 2015, 10:00:30 AM
“The first group I will address are those who advance ungodly agendas, which are criminal and are enemies to this country and to mankind.”

As an Objectivist (Objectivism is the philosophy of Ayn Rand.) I find the above statement not only offensive but also ludicrous.

Mankind’s natural tool of survival is reason, the exercise of his rational faculty; that faculty which integrates the evidence of the senses. All of mankind’s knowledge derives from the evidence of his senses, via sensations to percepts to concepts.

Faith has several definitions. The definition that specifically applies to religion is “Belief in something that has zero evidence from the senses or is against the evidence of the senses.” This is determined and verified by context. In other words, faith is belief in something that is only imagined and is NOT provable in any way shape or form. Faith is therefore the negation of reason and thus is the negation of man’s natural tool of survival. So faith is the harbinger of death.

Reason tells us that man is a conceptual thinking being and that rights must be understood and respected for man to perform reason. For the record: A right is a moral principle defining and sanctioning a man’s range of activity in a social environment and this right principle is that a man must never initiate the use of physical force in human interactions.

This definition is what is necessary for man to exercise his reason. Men must be free to persuade each other via rational arguments and the initiation of physical force negates this. A mind can NOT be forced. However, somebody making an assertion based on faith, by the very nature of faith disconnecting that assertion from the evidence of the senses and thus obliterating reason, has only one ultimate argument and that is the initiation of the use of physical force to make their point. This is the very definition of the violation of a right.

Mystics and superstitious people do have a right to reject reason, in whole or in part, and believe in gods, (holy) ghosts, Great Pumpkins, tooth fairies, and/or Santa Claus. Yet to say that those who are NOT superstitious and who have a clear and rationally demonstrated understanding of rights are “criminal and are enemies of this country and mankind” show beyond the shadow of a doubt that Bradlee Dean is a criminal and is an enemy of this country and mankind.

I challenge Bradley Dean to prove me wrong and to post a definition of a right.

PS

Lose those shades and stop striking a pose. Show us your eyes.
