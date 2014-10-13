Dont' miss today's replay with Joyce Riley and Sharry Edwards discussing the use of BioAcoustic's and the detection of Ebola.Archives for today's show:October 13, 2014 (hour 1) - News LIVE with host Joyce RileyOctober 13, 2014 (hour 2) - Sharry Edwards discusses how the present strains of Ebola that are reported to have no cure have been decoded by the BioAcoustic Biology Institute.October 13, 2014 (hour 3) - Continuation of Sharry Edwards with Open Lines