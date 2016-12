By request: This is a sticky to all resources for The Power Hour that are hosted by gcnlive.comArchives = http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/archivespage?showCode=32 podcasts = http://podcast.gcnlive.com/podcast/power_hr/pcast.php On Demand = http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32 Show Info = http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/showinfo?showCode=32