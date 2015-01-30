Hey GCN/Infowars-Great piece with Alex Jones on the American Sniper movie.Its sad Hollywood and Clint Eastwood would even make a movie such as this tocontinue to brainwash the american public to support an American fascist military police state.I'm really disappointed that clint eastwood would even make such a movie like this. I think his talents would be better spent promoting a safe and sustainable world (order), not a mindless militarism that serves the interests of the International Jewish Rothschild Banking Cartel. We need movies that truly PROMOTE American civil liberties, freedoms and liberties ensconced in our precious BILL OF RIGHTS.Real men fight for our civil liberties, NOT for some CIA funded "enemy" in a foreign land.Satan Kingdom MUST fall,Jonas the ProphetCarmel, CaliforniaLeft Coast USA