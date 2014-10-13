If you dislike or hate something within your life, its time to arise and realize we created it, we are the authors of our life... and can un-create it equally fast... this may require a little education in the art of living... the art of cosmic living, this allows for truth based change to come in your mind and equally in your life innately and these ingredients create the world around you. Simply, as we change ourselves we collectively change the world man created out-there ...from with-in! We are all individual cells in a collective body regardless of our belief systems held in our brains... one major example division of the one power animating all things. Once this one power is restored within, we can once again live and act as one people of the earth and one earth of the cosmos... for it is all one and the same - DRZ... It's an INSIDE JOB ~ live easy...