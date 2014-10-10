Please
I Love Dr Joy!
Author
Topic: I Love Dr Joy! (Read 2343 times)
wekebu
Newbie
Posts: 1
Karma: +1/-0
I Love Dr Joy!
«
on:
October 10, 2014, 05:05:29 PM
Doc, I've been a listener since you were in SF. The advice you have given over the years have made me a better person. Thank you.
Shaine
Moderator
Newbie
Posts: 6
Karma: +0/-0
Re: I Love Dr Joy!
«
Reply #1 on:
October 22, 2014, 04:10:45 PM
Thanks so much for listening! We're glad to have you with us.
Shaine Parr
Producer - The Joy Browne Show
GCNLive.com
