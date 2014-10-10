« previous next »
Author Topic: I Love Dr Joy!  (Read 2342 times)

wekebu

I Love Dr Joy!
« on: October 10, 2014, 05:05:29 PM »
Doc, I've been a listener since you were in SF.  The advice you have given over the years have made me a better person. Thank you.


Shaine

Re: I Love Dr Joy!
« Reply #1 on: October 22, 2014, 04:10:45 PM »
Thanks so much for listening! We're glad to have you with us. :)
Shaine Parr
Producer - The Joy Browne Show
GCNLive.com
