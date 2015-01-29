« previous next »
Author Topic: Jack Blood sits in for Joyce with guests Ben Swann & Michael Murphy  (Read 1698 times)

Jack Blood sits in for Joyce with guests Ben Swann & Michael Murphy
JACK BLOOD will be guest hosting The Power Hour for all three hours.
Websites: www.deadlinelive.info & www.radiofreeblood.com

Joining Jack today in the second hour will be journalist BEN SWANN to discuss current events around the world. 
Website: benswann.com

Geoengineering expert MICHAEL MURPHY will join during the third hour to discuss weather warfare.
Website: whyintheworldaretheyspraying.com
DVD: What in the World Are They Spraying? The Chemtrail/Geo-Engineering Cover-up
Produced by G. Edward Griffin, Michael Murphy, and Paul Wittenberger

Listen live: http://www1.gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32


Re: Jack Blood sits in for Joyce with guests Ben Swann & Michael Murphy
Thanks for bringing Jack Blood back!!!
