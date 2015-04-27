These guys like Alex and Rivero are now doing more harm than good, proclaiming the most dire of heinous breeches by the rogue gov't, yet their answer is always wait years for the system to work. What?!? You just finished an hour long diatribe explaining that the darn system is hopelessly corrupt and does not work! Only a lunatic would expect the system to solve your grievances. The longer you wait the more the fix is gonna hurt. Delay is no answer, it already may be too late. How many millions of bullets did the Feds just buy? Even Savage has been pondering out loud when will the people will stand up to the out of control gov't. Daily police shootings and assaults on unarmed citizens, billions spent on foreign murder, overflowing prisons, unprecedented homelessness and joblessness...Anyone telling you to wait for the system to solve your problems is helping the bad guys. Every capital needs to be occupied, all existing politicos must be immediately fired, and a fresh new gov't needs installing, with strict, short term limits. No time to develop a personal agenda, they must work for the ongoing National agenda as created by the true will of the people. While you are at it have a jubulree year of debt forgiveness while reestablishing gov't issued money and strictly regulated banking.

My guess is the people will not raise up until the draft is reinstated and the bodybags begin piling up, like in the 60's.