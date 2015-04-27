« previous next »
Author Topic: Anyone noticing something?  (Read 13560 times)

HappyExPat

Re: Waiting Only Makes It Worse
April 27, 2015, 04:57:00 PM
These guys like Alex and Rivero are now doing more harm than good, proclaiming the most dire of heinous breeches by the rogue gov't, yet their answer is always wait years for the system to work. What?!? You just finished an hour long diatribe explaining that the darn system is hopelessly corrupt and does not work! Only a lunatic would expect the system to solve your grievances. The longer you wait the more the fix is gonna hurt. Delay is no answer, it already may be too late. How many millions of bullets did the Feds just buy? Even Savage has been pondering out loud when will the people will stand up to the out of control gov't. Daily police shootings and assaults on unarmed citizens, billions spent on foreign murder, overflowing prisons, unprecedented homelessness and joblessness...Anyone telling you to wait for the system to solve your problems is helping the bad guys. Every capital needs to be occupied, all existing politicos must be immediately fired, and a fresh new gov't needs installing, with strict, short term limits. No time to develop a personal agenda, they must work for the ongoing National agenda as created by the true will of the people. While you are at it have a jubulree year of debt forgiveness  while reestablishing gov't issued money and strictly regulated banking.
My guess is the people will not raise up until the draft is reinstated and the bodybags begin piling up, like in the 60's.

natesmess

Re: Anyone noticing something?
April 28, 2015, 08:45:37 AM
I've been listening to Alex Jones since 1998 and Mike Rivero since he was doing his show on the weekends only.  If you don't like to listen to them then change the channel. They have to raise funds to keep operating since they do not get millions from wall street banksters. They are much better than the frauds like Bill O'Reilley and Sean Vanity. Alex and Mike are not perfect, but they are at least making an effort to show us what is taking place in reality, not the misinfo shoveled by the dying and lying deadstream media.

itchiray

Re: Anyone noticing something?
May 08, 2015, 08:35:59 AM
Yes, how many listeners are actually taking action to fight the system they gripe about? Still paying income  tax, shopping at the likes of Wal Mart, paying for cable tv, eating garbage food or, perhaps worst of all, employed in a job that supports the dark side in a corrupt setting? The "work" that so many are doing with the excuse that they need the paycheck? Whatever you think of Alex Jones, simply listening to the ridiculous yelling on your behalf is a dead end!

SingleTax

Re: Anyone noticing something?
May 18, 2015, 03:28:49 PM
Quote from: traf on April 29, 2015, 09:13:55 AM
As this thread approaches 2000 views, "anyone noticing something?", less than 1% of "we the people" have commented/replied/offered their own "solution".

You just touched on a major pet peeve of mine: the annoying tendency of most within the loosely defined "liberty" movement -- Alex merely being the most visible -- to be all whine and no solution.

And I'm sorry, but gushing over Rand Paul all day isn't even a partial solution.

Six years ago the antiwar movement had become a pathetic shell of what it was just two years earlier. Why? "Obaaama! Obaaama!"

-- http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/wonkblog/wp/2013/08/29/where-did-the-antiwar-movement-go/

Now the presidential candidacy of Rand Paul is having essentially the same pacifying affect on libertarians and conservatives that Obama had on liberals and progressives. Consider a few examples.

Agenda 21! Globalization! UN takeover of America! Ain't it awful? Are you cowering in fear yet?

Meanwhile, have you ever once heard Alex even mention, let alone promote, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act? Neither have I. Why? "Raaand! Raaand!"

The private Federal Reserve! Elite bankers have seized control of our government are using it as a tool to advance their NWO agenda and destroy America in the process! Ain't it awful? Are you cowering in fear yet?

Meanwhile, have you ever once heard Alex even mention, let alone promote, the NEED Act -- the one bill collecting dust in Congress that would actually put private banks in general, and Wall Street mega-banks in particular, out of the money-creation business -- and hence out of power? Neither have I. Why? "Raaand! Raaand!"

Illegal NSA spying! A surveillance control-grid right out of Orwell's 1984. Ain't it awful? Are you cowering in fear yet?

Meanwhile, it wasn't until about two months ago that Alex finally mentioned the Surveillance State Repeal Act on air, even though that bill was first introduced in July 2913. At first I saw this as an encouraging sign. Unfortunately, and to my usual disappointment, it proved to be a mere aberration from the norm, as he went right back to ignoring it again even when complaining for the millionth about just how awful Soviet-style surveillance of the American people is. (My hunch is that, at a subconscious level, he realized that the more he talked about that bill, the more likely it would prove politically embarrassing for his hero, Rand Paul, because many of his radio listeners would start asking annoying questions like -- "Hey, if there's a bill that's been collecting dust in Congress for nearly two years -- two years -- that, if enacted, would actually repeal the entire Patriot Act, not just certain 'provisions' of it, and Rand Paul is being paid nearly $200 thousand a year in taxpayer money to occupy a seat in the legislative branch of government, then why has Paul never even mentioned this bill publicly, let alone used his power as U.S. Senator to reintroduce it?" When push comes to shove, it seems, maintaining Paul's perceived reputation as a heroic defender of the Bill of Rights takes precedence over exerting political pressure on him to actually do something to defend the BoR. In other words, don't focus on actual solutions collecting dust in Congress; just pick up your pom-poms, and in your best sheep-like voice, chant "Raaand! Raaand!")

I could go on, but I think the point is made.

Now, having said all that, does that mean I think Alex -- despite whatever faults he may have (we all have them) -- isn't sincerely committed to defeating the NWO agenda, and is not (on balance) a positive force for change? Absolutely not. Quite the contrary. He deserves all the credit in the world for putting 9/11 truth on the map, and for all the hard-hitting documentaries he's made over the years exposing the global fascist agenda of the ruling elite.

However, as he so often says, "we're all in this together," and that, I would suggest, means he should be open to constructive criticism -- not from trolls who want to do nothing but spend all day nitpicking each and every thing he does -- but from fellow patriots who are as sincere as he is about defeating tyranny and securing a truly free and prosperous society for everyone.

Presidents have a "council of advisors" for a reason: because when you're trying to accomplish something on a national scale, and you want to see what the best course of action is, four eyes are better than two, six eyes are better than four, eight eyes are better than six, and so on and so forth.

That's my take on the whole issue, for whatever it's worth.
sonofagun

Re: Anyone noticing something?
July 06, 2015, 09:39:20 AM
I started this thread not just to bash Alex, but to point out something obvious (to me anyway) about conservative, patriotic, anti-NWO talk radio in general (read the first post again).

Joyce Riley said something long ago that certainly applies: "They only allow what isn't a threat to them".   That right there supports my conclusion.

But "what can we do" you may ask?   Well, lets all call in and point this fact out to whatever show(s) we listen too - the agenda of the NWO is still moving forward.  Something other needs to be done or change the format of the shows (no more entertainment!) and cut out the ___ music!

Think about this:  we wouldn't be in such dire circumstances if the citizens had stood up and stopped the globalists COLD 50 years ago.   

Well, what will we be saying 5 - 25 years from now?

The continued establishment of liberty requires eternal and constant  vigilance and sacrifice.
