JulieVee, I hear ya. However, I don't think it's helpful to nit-pick Jones or any host, for that matter. Sure he has some habits that are annoying, such as interminably reminding us how big the show is, and then once again saying he's not bragging. But Jones is a fantastic interviewer and show host. He has built a powerful organization full of great people who obviously care about what they're doing. The supplements he turns out really are excellent quality at a reasonable price, which is badly needed in the over-populated supplement industry. I trust Infowars supplements as much or more than my favorites.
And I believe Jones humbly accepts feedback and makes corrections where necessary. Seriously, he seems a good man who works hard to bring great information to We the People and the entire planet. I mean, he sent a crew up here to Spokane, where a few hundred people spent an afternoon protesting police militarization. It was a relatively small event but Infowars gave it the attention it needs, because the subject is so important.
So before I spend too much time griping about the sincere, honest efforts of a hard-working man who tries to do the right thing, I'm gonna do a self-check and make sure my efforts are at least half as good.