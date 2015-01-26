I find it hard to see how he can get any new listeners anymore. He uses so much hyperbole, but I don't think he realizes that it just makes him unbelievable. And the stuff that is going on today already seems unbelievable as it is, so he does us all a disservice by exaggerating. The other thing he HAS to stop is when he acts like abortion is good, or transhumanism is awesome, etc. What a way to turn off people when they tune in. Plus its just rude when he does it to someone he is interviewing and they are trying to make a point. And we all know he quite possibly is the rudest talk show host on the radio. and the most egotistical. And dare I say it out loud: a NAME DROPPER.

These behaviors coupled with the incessant infomercials on his health products has become such a turn off.

I have listened to his show since 2007 and in the past year or so the quality of the show when he is hosting has decreased dramatically. I literally feel joy when I know he won't be hosting the show and that's sad because he has done so much to wake people up.

Unfortunately, he would never really listen and heed this type of advice because of how he is.

I still listen to the show, because its still worthwhile, but find myself turning it off or down when he is hosting.

I hope Joe Biggs doesn't start copying his style-sort of seemed like that when he did his report on the VA the other day.