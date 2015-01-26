« previous next »
Anyone noticing something?  (Read 13576 times)

sonofagun

Anyone noticing something?
January 26, 2015, 11:23:23 AM
In spite of ALL the talk shows, publications, lectures, seminars, etc. etc. for ALL the years warning and in opposition to the NWO, including Alex, the agenda of the NWO has always and is always moving forward.

tortugatommie

Re: Anyone noticing something?
January 26, 2015, 12:18:23 PM
Some one needs to convince A.J. that his program would be better off if he got off
the microphone and turned that part of his operation over to some one like David Knight.
I just can not take his endless ranting and horrible interviews anymore.  He keeps says that it is
not about him and yet everything is about him. I think he has lost it.

BraveNewWhirled

Re: Anyone noticing something?
January 26, 2015, 02:55:55 PM
The Jourgenson interview today was unlistenable. So there ya have it, kids! It's really true! A foul-mouthed, ignorant inebriate can write horrible "music" and make a million bucks.

jaray242

Re: Anyone noticing something?
January 26, 2015, 03:53:10 PM
I have to agree, David Knight delivers the news in a much more clear and concise manner. Alex jumped the shark today...

JulieVee

Re: Anyone noticing something?
January 26, 2015, 03:57:16 PM
I find it hard to see how he can get any new listeners anymore.  He uses so much hyperbole, but I don't think he realizes that it just makes him unbelievable.  And the stuff that is going on today already seems unbelievable as it is, so he does us all a disservice by exaggerating.  The other thing he HAS to stop is when he acts like abortion is good, or transhumanism is awesome, etc.  What a way to turn off people when they tune in.  Plus its just rude when he does it to someone he is interviewing and  they are trying to make a point. And we all know he quite possibly is the rudest talk show host on the radio.  and the most egotistical.  And dare I say it out loud: a NAME DROPPER.
These behaviors coupled with the incessant infomercials on his health products has become such a turn off.
I have listened to his show since 2007 and in the past year or so the quality of the show when he is hosting has decreased dramatically.  I literally feel joy when I know he won't be hosting the show and that's sad because he has done so much to wake people up.
Unfortunately, he would never really listen and heed this type of advice because of how he is.
I still listen to the show, because its still worthwhile, but find myself turning it off or down when he is hosting. 
I hope Joe Biggs doesn't start copying his style-sort of seemed like that when he did his report on the VA the other day.

Re: Anyone noticing something?
January 26, 2015, 08:34:21 PM
JulieVee, I hear ya. However, I don't think it's helpful to nit-pick Jones or any host, for that matter. Sure he has some habits that are annoying, such as interminably reminding us how big the show is, and then once again saying he's not bragging. But Jones is a fantastic interviewer and show host. He has built a powerful organization full of great people who obviously care about what they're doing. The supplements he turns out really are excellent quality at a reasonable price, which is badly needed in the over-populated supplement industry. I trust Infowars supplements as much or more than my favorites.

And I believe Jones humbly accepts feedback and makes corrections where necessary. Seriously, he seems a good man who works hard to bring great information to We the People and the entire planet. I mean, he sent a crew up here to Spokane, where a few hundred people spent an afternoon protesting police militarization. It was a relatively small event but Infowars gave it the attention it needs, because the subject is so important.

So before I spend too much time griping about the sincere, honest efforts of a hard-working man who tries to do the right thing, I'm gonna do a self-check and make sure my efforts are at least half as good.

sonofagun

Re: Anyone noticing something?
March 04, 2015, 07:42:13 AM
You miss my point a bit - it's not just Alex - something is missing or wrong with talk radio (and the so called patriot movement) in general.   Anyone care to guess what it is?

Re: Anyone noticing something?
March 04, 2015, 10:27:05 AM
It's who/what they DON'T mention. 8)

Re: Anyone noticing something?
March 04, 2015, 07:15:55 PM
Quote from: StrawBerryTart on March 04, 2015, 10:27:05 AM
It's who/what they DON'T mention. 8)

Right. I wish Alex would talk more about the green pus-headed Jewish space alien Vatican assassins. But there's so much news to cover!

Re: Anyone noticing something?
March 19, 2015, 07:34:52 AM
Whats wrong with talk radio is that it's too much become just another form of entertainment.  Look/listen to how it's formatted - not much different from regular radio "shows" with the "cutesy" commercials with someone sounding like a used car salesman trying to coerce you using every psychological trick possible to buy something.   And the worse is all the stupid, mindless music constantly thrown at you!  Why the ___ should we be forced to listen to MUSIC (which wastes a lot of time) on what is supposed to be TALK radio?   Are we children that must constantly be entertained and soothed with music?   Music is entertainment - nothing more, so it constantly puts our minds into an entertainment attitude or mode - hence making talk radio entertaining to us!   We forget the seriousness and growing urgency of the topics.   

In Aldous Huxley's novel "Brave New World", the substance Soma was something to keep the masses stupidly happy and pacified - nowadays I believe music is serving the same function.

I'd start my own show if I could with NO (or VERY minimal) music, even during commercials - and let the callers talk/make their point without interrupting them or cutting them off before they're done (within the time constraints).

Stop the cutesy entertainment and just give us what we adults want - hard core TALK!
Re: Anyone noticing something?
March 26, 2015, 01:22:28 PM
I have listened to AJ since his Public Access Austin days but I think he has become a caricature of himself.
I check in frequently but usually turn if off in frustration. It's typically only when he has a good guest that I can listen or when excellent David Knight hosts. Alex apologizes sometimes for his completely ridiculous rants but then says "people like it". Anyone who enjoys a steady diet of that trash is nuts. Who wants to listen to someone yell all the time. If nothing else, the stress induced is unhealthy.

He continues to spend a lot of time on himself, in spite of his lies "it's not about me". He has become a total narcissist as bad as the likes of Obomber. He has also gone over the top with all the "products" we hear about endlessly and he uses fear (imagine that!) to sell them.

Even some of his interviews are garbage. One of the worst was Bill Ayers. I am no fan of Ayers but I never, ever heard a worse interview. His treatment of most callers is obscene. He may give a caller 20 seconds that takes over as a narcissist would do.

Alex has gone over the edge and is not even trustworthy. His stupid support for Ted Cruz and Rand Paul says it all. Maybe some of us should organize a bullhorn session?

Re: Anyone noticing something?
March 27, 2015, 07:38:54 AM
Aside from large profit margins on many of AJ's products, his main product is making people think that by listening to his show, buying his nutritional supplements, and supporting the broadcast that they are actually effectively fighting the new world order and standing up patriotically for America.

Tummy rot.

Some of AJ's analysis and insights are good and I like Paul Joseph Watson and David Knight though I do not by any means like all of their work.

I think this thread has some excellent comments.

Re: Anyone noticing something?
March 27, 2015, 08:24:13 AM
A narcissist?   Sounds about right.  Some evident conclusions:

A.  He suffers from severe self aggrandizement - title gives it away - it really is the ALEX JONES show!   his theme music is another obvious clue - thinks he's Darth Vader marching in - what a laugh (obviously has a hard-on for anything Star Wars - never apparently grew past it! ;D)   

B.  Yes, CONSTANTLY interrupts callers or guests - can't stand for anyone to sound more intelligent or disagree with him in any way - interrupts either to show HE knows much more about the subject or to stop anyone from pointing out any fallacy in him or what he says.   Someone needs to ask him "didn't your mother ever teach you it's not polite to interrupt someone"?

C. Is a psychologist's DREAM patient.   Needs some help!

D.  Very immature - his rants and tantrums are obvious signs.  Then he apologizes for it - AND THEN DOES IT AGAIN!    Frustrated with not getting his way.

E.  Obviously though he's been on air for what - 20 years or so - in all this time, he hasn't stopped or reversed progress of the NWO - but he IS making a living off of "fighting" it (buy my products!).

We're praying for you* Alex -

*or is it "about you"

But when you get right down to it (after Alex's special report today) - KICK THE NWO'S ASS ALEX!!
Re: Anyone noticing something?
April 24, 2015, 12:12:21 PM
In a sense talk radio is a bit like doctors and the disease is the NWO

Gotta ask - do they REALLY want to find (or enable) a cure for it - or are they more interested (or occupied) in making a living off of "fighting" it?
Re: Anyone noticing something?
April 27, 2015, 12:50:06 PM
Alex has sold out, if not to THEM, then at least to himself. He continues to lose credibility and expose his narcissism. Paul Joseph Watson has zero credibility left now.

As the virus spreads, have you noticed how most all of the GCN in-house commercials use a voice that has a AJ-like growl in the delivery? What a way to sell products!

Between the endless product promotions and other commercials and the time AJ spends on himself, there is maybe 20% of the 3 hours on relevant news and interviews.

I guess it's good work if you can get it!    PEACE!
