Guest hosting for The Power Hour today is TED BROER of healthmasters.com. Dr. Ted Broer is internationally recognized as a leading health and nutrition expert, with extensive graduate and postgraduate studies in the field of nutrition, biochemistry, and Naturopathy. He became a licensed nutritionist in the 80's and has worked with thousands of clients on an individual basis.
Researcher and activist, DANE WIGINGTON, joins for a discussion on how the Earth's weather systems are being deliberately manipulated. Dane has been documenting disturbing changes in the environment such as chemtrails and HAARP. Dane Wigington has an extensive background in solar energy.
DR. ROBERT ROWEN, leading expert on oxidative therapy, will discuss treating Ebola using ozone therapy. Dr. Robert Rowen is known as “The Father of Medical Freedom” has used ozone therapy to treat a host of different ailments since 1986.
