Nationally syndicated dynamic talk duo Brent & Meg join Los Angeles City Fire Station 78 in Studio City, California in support of the campaign to put a smoke alarm in every home and business. Of the 20 fire-related deaths in Los Angeles this year, 16 took place in buildings without working smoke alarms. Chances of survival go up 50% when there’s a working smoke alarm. The LA City Fire Department has been running a smoke alarm giveaway at each of its 106 fire stations since March, with home security company First Alert donating 500 alarms a month to the city. Pictured with the good-looking team of brave and dedicated firefighters at Station 78 are the husband/wife team of (l-r) Brent Seltzer and Meg McDonald. The Brent & Meg Show – billed as "The kind of Boomers Millennials wish their parents were like" -- is syndicated by Genesis Communications Network (GCN) and airs live middays daily 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET. TALKERS publisher Michael Harrison recently described the Brent & Meg show as "a great example of the kind of talk radio available to news/talk stations that breaks the mold of predictable left/right "puppet mouth" politics without losing an iota of compelling social relevance, biting humor and human interest…if I owned a talk station in any sized market, I'd find a spot – live or in delay -- for this remarkably fresh and innovative two-hour chat show that appeals to generations born on both sides of the digital divide."