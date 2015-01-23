By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"I remember when there were those who were exposing government corruption and it was called a 'conspiracy theory.' Now, 50 years later. I find that it was not theory. In fact, it is now a reality." (Jeremiah 11:9)
I am humored by the sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity that some people in this country accept concerning their representatives on the topic of "Global terror." Friends, it is not just America that I am now addressing, I am addressing the peoples, the governments and the incumbent representatives on a global scale.
We see these officials act rather strangely after these supposed "terror attacks." They seem to conglomerate on cue and ally themselves to condemn the acts, yet not the actors. In the end, they ask the people to give up their rights while attempting to disarm them for the "global good." Additionally, they attempt to forge new powers against the very people they are supposed to represent.
Concerning the current Obama administration, terror is nothing more than a created battering ram to upend government sovereignty in order to implement new totalitarian government and establish a global government. Just ask Secretary of State under George W. Bush Condoleezza Rice, when she said of Josef Stalin:
"The system of terror was essential to Stalinism...Terror was the creation to mold politically the control that they wanted."
Adolf Hitler used the same methodology, as well as the same philosophy in so many ways.
Hitler was responsible for attacking his own Reichstag to start a world war. He perpetuated a war against the "enemies" he created. His propagandists had the Germans believing they were under attack. All the while, Hitler was the one doing the attacking.
Hitler was also responsible for sending his brownshirts to incite the people to chaos, so he could play the role of problem solver.
Eighty million Germans refused to believe Hitler was guilty of these crimes until 12 million innocent people were slaughtered.
James Madison, known as the father of America's Constitution, knew how dictators attempted to overthrow their subjects when he warned:
"If tyranny or oppression come into this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy."
There is nothing new under the sun. This is history repeating itself. We have a new devil (dictator want to be), who thinks he has a new way of establishing an old plan. That plan has failed again and again and again (Isaiah 14). Why? It's because truth, crushed to the earth, will rise again and again and again (Psalm 37:28). Our Heavenly Father will not be dethroned no matter how wise man thinks that he is (Romans 1:22).
Gen. Douglas MacArthur said of the United States government back in 1957:
"Our government has kept us in a perpetual state of fear - kept us in a continuous stampede of patriotic fervor - with the cry of grave national emergency. Always there has been some terrible evil at home or some monstrous foreign power that was going to gobble us up if we did not blindly rally behind it. ..."
You would think that this is what America was told by the president on Sept. 11, 2001. It was.
What is so self-defeating to the American people is the fact that when Barack Hussein Obama talks of condemning terrorism that there are some that actually believe what he is saying. America fails to recollect that it is this president entertaining America's sworn enemies
, within the four walls of the people's house, known as the White House, as he celebrates Ramadan.
He has sent F-16s to the Muslim Brotherhood
. He has given them aid to the known sum of over $1.5 billion
. He has appointed to Homeland security advisors with known terrorist ties
, as well as releasing five more high risk detainee's from Gitmo just this last week
. Don't forget the recent appointment of Representative Andre Carson to House Intelligence Committee
.
After the terror attacks in France where 17 people were slaughtered in their streets
, we see Barry fighting to stop anti-Jihad articles
.
This is the tip of the ice-burg with this administration. Do not forget about Barry Soetoro
in Europe calling for a "New world Order" as he stated, "There is no other way." Or consider his speech in Brussels where he said, "The international order that we have worked for generations to build."
Interestingly, President George H. W. Bush on September 11, 1991 called for a new world order over 202 times from the presidential bully pulpit.
Mr. Bush went on to declare, "Out of these troubled times... A new world order can emerge, a new era. Free from the threat of terror, today that new world is struggling to be born, a world quite different from the one that we have known... If we are successful... and we will be."
After September 11, 2001, U.S. Commission on National Security C0-chair Gary Kent said, "There is a chance for the President of the United States to use this disaster to carry out what his father - a phrase his father used I think only once and hasn't been used since - and that is a New World Order."
Nine days later it was said President Bush would declare, "Every nation in every region now has a decision to make. Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists."
Don't forget about Henry Kissinger when he said that those that reject the New World Order are terrorists.
Also, concerning the Bush's, keep in mind that the father of George H. W. Bush Sr. was Prescott Bush, who was indicted under the Trading with Enemies Act. Prescott was a shareholder of companies that profited from their involvement with the financial backers of Nazi Germany. He aided in the rise of Adolph Hitler, who was attempting to establish "A New World Order."
Let me bring forth the correlation between Adolph Hitler and the present administrations that are attempting to advance the same end with the same methodologies.
Adolph stated, "The only religion I respect is Islam. The only prophet I admire is the prophet Muhammad."
Barrack Hussein Obama stated
, "The future must not belong to those who slander the prophet of Islam."
Former British Foreign Secretary Robin Cook-Inter-Services Intelligence is on record stating, "The truth is there is no Islamic army or terrorist group called Al-Qaeda. And any informed intelligence officer knows this. But, there is propaganda campaign to make the public believe in the presence of an identified entity representing the "devil" only in order to drive TV watchers to accept a unified international leadership for a war against terrorism. The country behind this is The US..."
The things that are taking place are simply the fruit of the judgments of a just and holy God. These types of leaders are permitted to flourish because the people at large loved not the truth and, therefore, perished because of their adherence to deception and unrighteousness (2 Thessalonians 2:10-12).But if ye will not hearken unto me, and will not do all these commandments; And if ye shall despise my statutes, or if your soul abhor my judgments, so that ye will not do all my commandments, but that ye break my covenant: I also will do this unto you; I will even appoint over you terror.... And I will set my face against you, and ye shall be slain before your enemies: they that hate you shall reign over you; and ye shall flee when none pursueth you. And if ye will not yet for all this hearken unto me, then I will punish you seven times more for your sins. -Leviticus 26:14-18
A Nation that forgets God!
Study The Past/History Tends to Repeat Itself