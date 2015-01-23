“The things that are taking place are simply the fruit of the judgments of a just and holy God. “



Even Thomas Jefferson recognized Christianity for what it is and wrote down the same: a superstition. It requires magic to be real. Such entities as gods may be properly defined as “magickind” because all of them require magic to even exist and gods perform acts of magic. In effect, you believe that magic trumps science and the some total of human knowledge.



The Law of Causality, which is the Law of Identity applied to action, which is the base of all reason and rational thought, requires that things act in accordance with their natures, which prohibits miracles…and magic.



You claim that you perceive a mode of being superior to our existence on this earth. To exist is to possess identity. What identity are they able to give to your superior realm? It is a realm whose only identification is that it is NOT part of existence and that which is NOT part of existence, therefore, does NOT exist.



It exists ONLY in your imagination, along with such other imaginary things as the Great Pumpkin, Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Flying Spaghetti Monster, and the Boogey Man hiding under your bed or in your closet.



Further, Yahweh, the god of Christianity, at least according to the Old Testament, is a moral schizophrenic who sent his “chosen” on a campaign of genocide, murder, and rape that would see any human performing the same charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity. And yet Christians call Yahweh a “god of love.”



Christians equate their fear of this god with love, which is a total contradiction. Teaching such nonsense to children amounts to nothing less than child abuse and can psychologically damage them up beyond repair.



It is one thing to believe in gods in general. It is another thing altogether to believe in such a god as Yahweh who selects one group of humanity and pits it against the rest of humanity, thus requiring believers to view all humans either as potential converts or potential enemies rather than first viewing them with love and compassion. This is counterproductive, to say the least.

