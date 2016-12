Of course you do... But, is it a "Value Match"?



1) Figure out what is important to them.



2) Ask authentic, pulling, questions.



3) Can You Add Value



3) Most important... Do you have a value match? Common philosophy?



To build a value relationship, you need a fit.



Because if it is not a fit, is it worth building?



