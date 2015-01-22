The sources of all these supposed studies and reports saying vaccines are safe are the corrupt drug manufacturers themselves, untrustworthy mainstream news programs and the corrupt CDC. This diatribe is a joke. Sure a few cases exist where missed vaccines coincidentally may have left a child unprotected and they caught something. But way many more individuals have had documented bad reactions to unnecessary vaccines, like many girls getting vaccinated against a STD and having a seziure and dying within days, when in fact the vaccine will be useless by the time she becomes sexually active. I would rather my kid have measles and build up his immune system than inject him with aluminum and mercury containing shots.

Once again the Huff Post crew support big drug money and let them pump poison containing vaccines into our kids. You are one prolific propagandist Erik. You do know you wasted your time, right? No one on this site will read past your first paragraph unless they want to convince themselves of just how much of a misinformed shill you are. Take this trash to a site where the fluoride induced zombies will actually listen to your foolishness.

Have a nice numb day!