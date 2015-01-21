Please
Author
Topic: What an awesome show! (Read 2355 times)
Jackson
What an awesome show!
What a fantastic show!
Doug Firebaugh, helping the millionaire to step out of you!
This is priceless information.
My secret, that I can't stop telling people about.
sonofagun
Re: What an awesome show!
What a stupid and useless show - seems its all just feel good pep talk with no REAL info about how to make $$. Also is about getting you to send
him
$$ for his books and programs!
Notice how there's no phone number to call in to the show.
