What an awesome show!

Jackson

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • Karma: +2/-0
What an awesome show!
January 21, 2015, 11:18:05 AM
What a fantastic show!

Doug Firebaugh, helping the millionaire to step out of you!

This is priceless information.

My secret, that I can't stop telling people about.  ;D
« Last Edit: January 21, 2015, 11:18:51 AM by Jackson »


sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: What an awesome show!
January 21, 2015, 05:32:55 PM
What a stupid and useless show - seems its all just feel good pep talk with no REAL info about how to make $$.   Also is about getting you to send him $$ for his books and programs!

Notice how there's no phone number to call in to the show.
« Last Edit: January 22, 2015, 07:00:05 AM by sonofagun »
