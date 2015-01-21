By: Sean Anthony, Flow Of Wisdom
I'm not going to sit up here and dismiss the current affairs that is plaguing our nation, such as the mounting tension and history between black people and the police.
Now more than ever, U.S. citizens are making a stance and are vocal about the overaggressive police brutality against all people in America. There is no doubt, that we have a serious problem on our hands.
The recent lives lost from citizens and police officers is creating a massive division.
While these protests are going on, something greater is at stake that we will all face as a nation.
Right now, as we tweet the "popular" hashtags #BlackLivesMatter #AllLivesMatter and #NYPDLivesMatter, other nations are making significant strategic moves against our country.
What are we going to do?
Most young people on social media protesting about police brutality may only know about the current events that is constantly bombarding us and baiting us into their discussion. The discussion of the media.
They are dictating what they want you to talk about. We have more power than we may realize. Especially with social media.
They watch social media and edge us on with their news to direct our emotions.
What many people are missing is the events that are currently taking place globally will eventually effect us all.
It pains me to say this but it will take a catastrophic event on U.S. soil from another country for us to forget our differences and pull together as Americans.
It happened on 9/11. The first 48-72 hours after those buildings came down, no conspiracies to consider. No false flag allegations. Just one American helping another American.
Crap is about to get real and it's about to get real, really fast. We are facing something much greater than what we may be able to see in the media.
With the U.S. and Cuba working on restoring diplomatic relations to Vladimir Putin inviting Kim Jung-un to Moscow, while China "successfully tested its DF-41 ICBM with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) technology, able to hit anywhere in the United States."
We must look at the bigger picture.