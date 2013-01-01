Internationally recognized veteran broadcaster, documentary filmmaker, and investigative journalist Alex Jones was named yet again, in the "Top 100 Most Important Talk Show Hosts in America" by "Talkers" for the third consecutive year in 2013.

The Alex Jones Show is three hours of intense, gripping, can't-miss radio. Every day, Alex relentlessly exposes the dirty doings of the global elite, educating his listeners and giving them motivation to take back their freedom. Alex is not your typical talk radio host. He goes beyond being non-partisan. Rather, he smashes the left/right political paradigm to pieces.

As a dedicated and aggressive Constitutionalist, Jones consistently defends the Bill of Rights, property rights, and our nation's borders. Jones passionately argues against foreign entanglements and wars for the sake of corporate and banking interests. Jones avoids the bogus political labels of "left and right" and instead focuses on what really matters; what's right and wrong. As a tenacious journalist, Jones has broken hundreds of national stories over the span of his career, a feat that led to Matt Drudge giving Infowars.com a much coveted spot on the permanent links section of his hugely influential and highly trafficked website, DrudgeReport.com.

Alex Jones has been featured in such publications as The New York Times, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone Magazine and Popular Mechanics. In 2013, Alex Jones was named yet again, one of the "Top 100 Most Important Talk Show Hosts in America" by "Talkers" for the third consecutive year.

He has appeared on Good Morning America, The View, 20/20 Downtown, 60 Minutes, The Discovery Channel, The History Channel, Fox News, CNN, Russia Today, MTV, A&E, America's most widely listened to late night radio show, Coast to Coast AM, C-Span, and many other venues.

Jones is recognized for his incisive and hard-hitting interviews with a wide range of prominent guests such as Willie Nelson, Charlie Sheen, Chuck Norris, Jesse Ventura, Ted Nugent, Lou Dobbs, Tommy Chong, Christine Ebersole, Ed Asner, and many others.